‘Heart of the Country’ fundraiser benefits Garden Pathways

Garden Pathways hosted its third annual Heart of the Country fundraiser Thursday night.

More than 400 attended the event at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. They heard inspirational stories from families who have benefited from the mentoring programs offered by Garden Pathways.

“It’s always incredible to see our youth and adult mentees, our participants, have come to be and because of the services and support of our community to be able to see them achieve their full potential, to achieve their purpose and achieve their goals, whether it’s graduating from high school, wanting to join the military or gaining employment and being able to support their families as a good husband and a good father,” Garden Pathways COO Juan Avila said.

17’s Maddie Janssen served as emcee of the event.