Hearing pushed back for woman charged with drowning daughter's newborn son

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Beant Dhillon at an earlier court hearing.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Court dates for a woman charged with murder in the death of her newborn grandson have been pushed back a month.

Beant Kaur Dhillon, 43, is next due in court May 15 for a pre-preliminary hearing, with her preliminary hearing - where a judge will decide if there's enough evidence to order her to stand trial - scheduled for the next day.

Dhillon is accused of taking her 15-year-old daughter's newborn and drowning him in a tub. She and a nephew, Bakshinderpal Singh Mann, then buried the body in the family's backyard in the 5200 block of Shining Crag Avenue in southwest Bakersfiled, according to court documents. Dhillon's husband, Jagsir Singh, 48, helped cover up the crime, the documents said.

Dhillon told investigators she killed the baby to avoid family shame, according to the documents.

The child was drowned Nov. 12, documents said, but the baby's body wasn't discovered by law enforcement until Feb. 26, when the teen reached out for help.

Dhillon and Singh were arrested after the body was found. Singh bailed out and hanged himself at the residence. Dhillon remains in custody without bail.

And Mann remains at large. In the country illegally, he removed a GPS monitoring device the day after police dug up the body.