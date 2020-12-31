Hearing on Kern restaurants’ lawsuit against governor scheduled next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of nearly three dozen Kern restaurants seeking to overturn the governor’s order barring outdoor dining is scheduled for a hearing next week with the testimony of four doctors who say there is little risk of coronavirus transmission while eating outside.

In a document filed Wednesday, plaintiffs’ attorney Thomas Anton says the doctors will give their opinion the state ignored U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings that outdoor dining “carries only a moderate risk, and less with mitigation.” He also says the state’s orders have been enforced unfairly, with large companies like Walmart and COSTCO allowed to sell food for patrons to eat on premises while smaller businesses are threatened with fines or suspension.

Anton is seeking a permanent injunction order forcing Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Department of Public Health to cease enforcement against businesses until a thorough risk-benefit analysis is conducted and approved by the court. Until there are scientific findings supporting their closure, Anton argues, restaurants and bars should be allowed to remain open.

“Whether the order in question is a reasonable one, and is directed to accomplish the purpose that appears to have been in view, is a question for this court to determine,” Anton says in the filing.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. before Superior Court Judge Kenneth G. Pritchard, who last week indicated he didn’t believe he has the authority to overturn the ban.

The suit was filed earlier this month on behalf of 35 restaurants who their industry can’t survive on take-out and delivery orders alone.