BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of Bakersfield Police officers spent their first day on the job with a different set of tools then what they are used to.

The officers participating with the Healthy Room Project reconstructed the rooms of seven kids while they were at school.

Each rooms got lots of fresh paint and decoration. The crews even added new beds, desks and furniture. When the kids returned, the officers welcomed them home and presented their newly remodeled rooms.

Bakersfield Police Department says they look forward to participating in future events with the Healthy Room Project.