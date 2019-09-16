Health warning issued through this evening due to gusty winds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a health warning due to gusty winds in six counties, including Kern.

The strong winds will cause areas of blowing dust through this evening, “creating unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter,” a district news release said.

Exposure to particulate pollution can aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

Older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion when there is particulate exposure, and people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctor’s advice, according to the district.