Health officials say social media posts claiming coronavirus has reached Kern County are unfounded

Rumors have been circulating on social media that the coronavirus has hit Kern County, but health officials say that is not the case at this time.

Michelle Corson, public information officer with the Kern County Public Health Services Department, acknowledged the rumors but said there have been no confirmed cases so far in the county.

Adventist Health Bakersfield said that social media posts claiming that a person with the coronavirus was at the hospital were unfounded.

Public Information Officer Megan Simpson said the hospital had recently posted flyers educating the public about the virus and how to recognize symptoms. She said she believes members of the public misconstrued these flyers to mean that the virus had come to the hospital.

Social media posts also suggested the virus was present at Kern Medical Center, but the hospital said this was not accurate.