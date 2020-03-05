Health officials close Mimotto in Northwest Bakersfield over multiple code violations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County health officials have closed a Northwest Bakersfield Japanese drive-thru restaurant for multiple health violations.

In a report dated March 4, county health officials cited Mimotto located at 9650 Hageman Road for violations ranging from unsafe food storage to dirty food prep areas.

The report shows inspectors found a “gross amount of food debris” on items at the cook line and trash and food debris in the cooking area.

Inspectors also cited the restaurant for shrimp, fish and beef being held at 45 degrees. The health department noted those food should be held below 41 degrees or above 135 degrees to stop bacterial growth.

Officials urged management to keep the restaurant clean to prevent a vermin infestation.