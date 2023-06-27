BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is set to experience its first extreme temperatures of the summer after a fairly cool June, potentially creating big problems for some of our most vulnerable populations.

“We’re used to these hot temperatures here in Kern County, but it always sneaks up on us, and when we’re not prepared,” said Kern County Public Health Program Manager Michelle Corson said.

Corson said it is time to get prepared for the first heat wave of the summer or it could have dangerous consequences.

“Over 700 people every year lose their lives due to heat-related illness,” Corson said. “If you don’t pay attention to the heat and respect the heat and pace yourself, you can become ill.”

To prepare for the heat Corson says to stay hydrated, cool, and in air-conditioned areas.

However, many look for affordable ways to stay cool, like city spray parks which are closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

“We don’t have much here in Bakersfield as far as getting wet or as far as cooling off but that was something he looked forward to every time,” said Kern County resident Malenna Guajardo. “The fact that it’s closed and temperatures are climbing it’s really like ‘what are we going to do now?'”

“We pulled up and we’re like where’s all the kids? where’s all the water? so I feel bad for people who need affordable options there’s not a lot of them,” said Kern County resident Stephanie Calzada.

Corson says during heat like this, you must get creative.

“Spend time with your children indoors; You can go to a movie, you can go to a public library, you can go to the mall.”

Bakersfield city spray parks reopen on Thursday, but for more tips on safety during the heatwave go here.