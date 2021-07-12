Health caution issued over smoke from River Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smoke from the River Fire in Mariposa County has prompted the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to issue a health caution for counties including Kern that will remain in effect until the blaze is extinguished.

Anyone experiencing poor air quality from wildfire smoke should move to an air-conditioned environment and keep the windows closed, a district news release said. Those with existing respiratory conditions — including COVID-19 — are especially susceptible to particulate matter from wildfire smoke, as are young children and the elderly.

Visit the district’s wildfire information page for details on wildfires affecting the San Joaquin Valley.