Health caution issued due to potentially gusty winds the next few days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those heading to the Kern County Fair the next few days should take precautions against blowing dust and potentially unhealthy air conditions.

Air pollution officials have issued a health caution regarding anticipated blowing dust and gusty winds Thursday through Saturday evening for the entire San Joaquin Valley.

Blowing dust in dry soil elevates concentrations of particulate matter of 10 microns and smaller, increasing the risk of aggravating lung disease, triggering asthma attacks and bronchitis and risk of respiratory infections, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

People with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with particulate exposure, and older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion.