Health caution remains in effect due to gusty winds, wildfires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A health caution will remain in effect for counties including Kern until fires burning in northern California and Tuolumne and Mariposa counties are either extinguished or their smoke no longer impacts the San Joaquin Valley.

San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District officials said Monday they have also issued an air quality alert with the National Weather Service because of wildfire smoke. Residents affected by smoke or dust are urged to stay indoors to reduce exposure to particulate matter emissions.

People with existing respiratory conditions — including COVID-19 — young children and the elderly are especially susceptible to those emissions. Anyone experiencing poor air quality is advised to move to an air-conditioned environment with the windows closed.

