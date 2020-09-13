Health caution issued as wildfires continue causing poor air quality

Smoke from the Creek Fire fills the air over a boating dock, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Shaver Lake, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a health caution because of wildfires that have burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Central and Northern California. The caution will be in place until the fires are extinguished, officials say.

The pollution control district said air quality is expected to remain poor through the next week and residents are asked to remain indoors and reduce exposure to particulate matter emissions from smoke and ash.

Smoke from the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties and the SQF Complex Fire in Tulare has been drifting into the valley portion of Kern County causing gray, smoky skies over the last few days.

People with asthma, chronic bronchitis can be most affected by the pollution and increase the risk of heart attack and smoke, officials said. Anyone experiencing poor air quality from smoke should move inside into a filtered, air conditioned room, keeping windows closed.