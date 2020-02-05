Health care workers rally at Supes meeting over contract impasse

Health care workers rallied at today’s Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting, saying Kern could be heading for a humanitarian crisis.

Workers for In-Home Support Services say they have not had a new contract with the county since 2017. Union Domestic Workers Rep J.B. Afoh-Manin said that without a pay raise or better resources, there won’t be enough workers to care for the low-income seniors and people with disabilities, and some could become homeless or institutionalized.

“We haven’t had a contract here for years and we want to make sure the Board of Supervisors knows this is affecting real people, real issues,” he said. “People are suffering because we don’t have a contract here.”

The board says they have been discussing the issue in closed meetings, but that appeared to be new information for the union. Afoh-Manin said their case is close to going into mediation because of the impasse.