Health and wellness spa Zivel is now booking private appointments as coronavirus restrictions are lifted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A spa located in the Seven Oaks Business Park is now booking private appointments after the state eased coronavirus restrictions for the county.

Zivel of Bakersfield is following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing and continues to follow cleaning procedures recommended by the CDC, owner Amy Stewart said in a news release. It’s taking private appointments only.

“All our services reduce stress, depression and sleep deprivation through float therapy, whole body cryo therapy and infrared sauna therapy,” Stewart said in the release.

To book an appointment, call 661-858-4780.

