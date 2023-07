BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was ejected in a head-on collision Tuesday morning at Highways 58 and 223, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 10:10 a.m. and there were major injuries, according to CHP.

A helicopter was landing on Highway 223 south of Highway 58 to transport the injured, according to CHP.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.