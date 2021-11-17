Head-on crash kills 1 along I-5 in Lost Hills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died and one other was injured following a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 5 in Lost Hills.

The head-on collision was reported at around 3:20 p.m. in southbound lanes of I-5 just north of Highway 46, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Caltrans says the southbound #1 lane of I-5 is closed just north of Highway 46. It’s unclear how long the closure will last and motorists should expect delays.