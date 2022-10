BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of Lerdo Highway are now opened after a head-on collision Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m., on Lerdo Highway just east of Highway 99. East and westbound lanes were temporarily closed while emergency crews cleared the area.

One person has sustained major injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information is available.