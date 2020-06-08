Head on collision severely injures 2 drivers along Weedpatch Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were severely injured in a head-on collision when one of them tried to pass traffic in opposing lanes, according to CHP.

CHP said the collision happened along Weedpatch Highway near Bengston Avenue at around 8:40 p.m.

Sgt. Bryan Hunt said a Chevy Suburban was traveling southbound and a Subaru was traveling northbound when the driver of the Subaru crossed double yellow lines in the roadway to try pass by traffic.

The two drivers were rushed to a hospital with major injuries. As many as six others suffered minor to moderate injuries as they traveled in the Suburban, Hunt said.

The collision and investigation blocked traffic for about an hour and a half.