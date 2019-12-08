Head-on collision along SR-14 kills 2, seriously injures 2 others including Kern County sheriff’s deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A head-on collision along State Route 14 south of Inyokern early Saturday morning has left two people dead and two people seriously injured including a Kern County sheriff’s deputy.

According to the California Highway Patrol in Mojave, officers received calls about a collision in the area of State Route 14 just south of Robbers Roost at around 2 a.m.

Two vehicles collided head on. One of the vehicles was a KCSO patrol Chevy Tahoe, the other was a Toyota Tacoma with three people inside.

Two men from Burbank traveling in the Tacoma were pronounced dead at the scene. The two men were identified as Michael John Ferialdi and Fernando Ramirez. Both were 33 years old.

A third passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to CHP.

CHP identified the deputy as Sgt. James Anton. Anton was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.