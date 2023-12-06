BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Anjanette Garcia and Francisco Joaquin say all they wanted was what they ordered at a McDonald’s in McFarland on Nov. 26 — not what ended up happening.

A viral video depicts McFarland police officers attempting to detain the two people who were involved in a fight in the parking lot, according to the department. The suspects were identified as Anjanette Garcia and Francisco Joaquin.

Officers detained Garcia, but police say Joaquin resisted arrest while officers struggled to take him into custody. However, Joaquin’s attorney, Miles Harris, said the video shows he was not resisting, yet officers used disturbing misconduct and brutality in their use of force.

“He was pleading for his life, his fiancé was screaming for them to stop, bystanders were asking them to stop,” said Harris.

According to police, Joaquin is a documented Fresno gang member and convicted felon, and at the incident, officers located a loaded firearm.

Joaquin was arrested on four felony counts, including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and resisting an executive officer.

However, Joaquin said that night that he didn’t know if he would even survive the confrontation.

“Throughout the multiple blows and shots fired all I could do was plead for my life and for them to stop,” said Joaquin.

Garcia said she feared losing him and feared their daughter would lose her father, and shared this incident has been traumatic for both.

“I am doing my very best to comfort him as he tries to recover from what happened, but I am still trying to recover myself,” said Garcia.

The couple wants accountability, and Harris said the officers alleged brutality must be addressed.

“That sends a message to them of what could happen to them and what they need to watch out for because McFarland PD will put the beat down. That is not the message that law enforcement should be sending,” said Harris.

McFarland police are continuing their investigation of the incident and the use of force.