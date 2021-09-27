‘He has the gun’: Domestic violence survivor shares her story

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Central California Family Crisis Center says domestic violence affects up to one in four women, and one in ten men. A local woman says her life was flipped upside-down after a devastating attack at the hands of her ex-husband. Now, she says she’s been fighting for justice in court. 51-year-old Nancy Anderson never imagined she would have to fight for her life one Tuesday morning in May.

“My dad just pointed a gun at my mom. Don’t touch her!” said Anderson’s daughter in a 911 call that morning.”

The fight left her with two broken ribs. She says it all started after an argument over drug use. She says she was afraid he was using drugs. Anderson says she found evidence of drug use.

“I just wanted him to leave. He had come home, gotten kicked out of rehab, and ended up back here,” said Nancy Anderson, a domestic violence survivor.

She bought him a drug test that morning.

“He had agreed to it the night before, but when it came down to taking it he said go blank yourself,” said Anderson. “That’s what instantly all started it.”

Police reports say Scott Anderson locked himself in his bedroom. Nancy Anderson says she knocked a hole in the bedroom door.

“The minute the hole got in the door, the hole is probably this big. The gun came out, was put in my face immediately,” said Nancy Anderson. “It’s always been in my room, it stays loaded. I didn’t know that he had it. He went in the middle of the night and got it.”

Police records say Nancy Anderson’s daughter called the Bakersfield Police Department at 10:39 that morning.

“Hurry, hurry, hurry!” said Anderson’s daughter on a 911 call. Screams are audible in the background.

Police reports say Scott Anderson pointed a gun through the hole in the door. Then he reportedly left that room and pushed Nancy Anderson through the house. That’s when police records say he shoved her on top of her daughter’s bed and punching her in the ribs.

“Oh my god. He has the gun,” said Anderson’s daughter on a 911 call.

“Scuffle down the hallway, ending up in my daughter’s bed. That’s where my ribs were broken,” said Nancy Anderson. “My son-in-law was in there, tried to protect me, then ensued a scuffle, all while my daughter’s on the phone with 9-1-1. Scuffle in the front yard, then he got in his truck and left.”

Anderson says she’s still living in fear.

“Anxiety, rushing to get new locks,” said Anderson. “Having nightmares that continue to this day about getting shot in the face. My son-in-law getting shot, my daughter shot.”

Scott Anderson was arrested the day after the attack. Months of legal battles for domestic violence and divorce continue to this day.

“It’s an absolute nightmare right now. I’ve had to do everything for myself,” said Anderson. “There should be legal services for women or for victims to help them deal with those divorce papers if they’re strong enough to leave their abusers. There’s not.”

Court records show Scott Anderson was charged with gun crimes … as well as injuring his spouse. He pled no contest to felony domestic abuse.

“All gun charges were dropped. I disagree that additional charges weren’t put against him,” said Anderson. “Shame on them. Shame on California.

17’s Moses Small asked a deputy district attorney why the gun charges were dropped.

“The female in this relationship did disclose to the police that she had caused the damage to the door. What was not clear was that a weapon, a baseball bat, was used to cause it,” said Joseph Kinzel, a Deputy District Attorney for Kern County. “That’s something we found out later on. What the jury is going to hear is that the female half of this husband-wife relationship in some ways instigated a confrontation by taking a baseball bat and hammering down a locked door the defendant was behind.”

The district attorney’s office says the fact that Nancy had a baseball bat could have made a jury less likely to convict Scott on gun charges, making it possible to lose the whole case.

“That type of evidence is something we examine,” said Kinzel. “We look at ‘well, what is the strength of this case? What is the likelihood of getting 12 members of our community to all unanimously agree on the charges?'”

Prosecutors gave Scott Anderson a plea bargain, helping them secure a conviction. Ultimately, Scott Anderson was sentenced to six months in jail.

“First of all, he had a felony. Pled no contest to a felony,” said Kinzel. “The second thing is there’s going to be a 10-year criminal protective order. That means these two people can’t go near each other. We wanted to make sure he was on felony probation, which means he would be monitored by the probation department and have to check in.”

Nancy says she hopes her story will inspire more survivors to come forward.

“I have reached out to our leaders from this area: Kevin McCarthy, Shannon Grove, and Vince Fong. I’ve heard back from two of them,” said Nancy Anderson. “It’s time to go to the people who make decisions for this state, and make changes. Domestic violence victims should not be petrified.”

17 News reached out to Scott Anderson’s attorney, who said he would not comment on this story. The district attorney’s office says Scott Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14.