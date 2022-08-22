BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police, fire, ambulance, Red Cross and literally hundreds of civilian volunteers rushed in to help when the Bakersfield earthquake of Aug. 22, 1952, shook the city to its foundation. The earthquake, an aftershock of the Tehachapi earthquake of 33 days before, damaged scores of buildings, killed two and seriously injured at least 35.

Photos document the citywide response: Men of all ages, some in uniform, most in street clothes, waded into the chaos, pushing aside rubble, stacking fallen bricks.

One group of volunteers stood out: A group of bearded, robed men who appeared to have materialized in mid-century Bakersfield from the time of Jesus. They were followers of a self-anointed holy man named Krishna Venta, and they went wherever disaster struck – occasionally, as some in law enforcement came to suspect, before the disaster had even taken place.

They were part of an organization called the WKFL Fountain of the World, a harbinger of the post-war cult movement that would grow and mutate into darker incarnations over the next three decades.

But on Aug. 24, 1952, the 11 members of WKFL (Wisdom, Knowledge, Faith, Love) who visited quake-rattled Bakersfield were seen as nothing more than benign if odd visitors from Ventura County’s Box Canyon.

The Bakersfield Californian described them as “long-robed brethren who seem to spring up from the earth wherever disaster strikes. They arrived in the city … to assist the Red Cross and other disaster relief agencies.

“There were 11 in the party and they came in two cars,” The Californian reported. “They were led by a very tall barefooted gentleman in a yellow robe. They called him Master. The party included several women, also in robes and barefooted.

“The Master and his party went immediately to the police station, from where they called Tom Wingate, chairman of the Bakersfield Red Cross Chapter, to offer their services. When it was suggested that the situation appeared to be under control, the Master said quietly, ‘There is always work to be done.’”

The Master was 41-year-old Francis Herman Pencovic, a con man and bad check-passer who, since creating the WKFL Fountain of the World in 1949, had started calling himself Krishna Venta. He was 240,000 years old, he said, and the second coming of Jesus Christ. The fact that he was said not to have a visible navel was apparently evidence enough for some.

And now he and 10 of his 60 followers were in Bakersfield, tending to the injured and homeless, just as they had done the previous month in Tehachapi and Arvin, following the earthquake of July 21.

“The Master and his party were in Los Angeles when word came of the Bakersfield earthquake,” The Californian reported. “They started for this city immediately, carrying complete Red Cross field equipment.” The men are trained in “every conceivable type of field service and rescue work,” the newspaper reported, and the women are trained as nurses and can do “kitchen work” and “take care of children.”

“We will go anywhere – anywhere that disaster strikes, whether it be a great fire, an earthquake, a flood or a plane crash,” the Master told The Californian.

By the time, not quite three years later, Krishna Venta reenacted the crucifixion of Jesus in Box Canyon, dangling from a cross atop a 150-foot rock formation for 23 minutes, his cult had 140 members.

But by 1956 his star had started to fall. He was convicted in Oakland of contempt of court for failure to turn himself in following a conviction for failure to pay child support. (He noted in court he had stopped in Tulare, en route from L.A. to the Bay Area, to help firefighters battle a hay blaze. The judge, made aware of Venta’s several previous convictions for petty theft and check forgery, was not impressed.)

Venta was killed a suicide bombing in Box Canyon on Dec. 10, 1958, instigated by two disgruntled former followers. They had called the leader a fraud who had mishandled cult funds and accused him of seducing their wives.

Or did he die? Ten people, including two children, were supposed to have perished when the killers brought 20 sticks of dynamite, hidden in a duffle bag, into the rock and concrete building where Venta slept. Many fragments of charred flesh were found afterward but only nine torsos. Ventura County Coroner Virgil Payton initially refused to close the case. There were “almost enough complete bodies to go around,” according to one newspaper report, and Venta had had ample time to escape in the 12 minutes between the explosions and the arrival of volunteer firefighters, who had been delayed by the very blast they were attempting to reach: The blast had blown the door of their engine room off its hinges.

“He never was killed,” said Bishop Asiaiah, who took over as the cult’s leader in Venta’s absence.

Eventually Venta’s dental plate and a piece of his jawbone were identified, and rumors of the escape of a cult leader with a heart for earthquake victims was put to rest along with his few physical remains.