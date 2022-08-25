BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Here’s an uplifting story for you. You’re hiking in the wilderness alone. You slip, an 800 pound boulder falls and pins your arm. In order to free yourself and live, you cut off your own arm with a dull knife.

Uplifting? How is that uplifting? Ah, well it is, to hear the now-one-armed man tell the story.

Which Aron Ralston does regularly, still, nearly 20 years after that freak accident in Utah’s Bluejohn Canyon.

Ralston was in Bakersfield Thursday to tell the terrifying, life-affirming story of his near-death experience – which was made into a movie starring James Franco – not a horror movie, although the makers of the “Saw” series reached out to him. No – Oscar-nominated “127 Hours.”

Ralston was the first speaker of Bakersfield College’s 2022-23 Distinguished Speaker Series. And the story he tells is not just an adventure yarn.

Ralston was trapped for six days, dangerously dehydrated, and in a crevice, out of view from the air. He couldn’t have had much time left. Then he had an out of body vision – of his son, a son who hadn’t been born yet. Suddenly he knew what to do, and with an odd, delirious joy, he undertook the unthinkable.

“I was able to figure out how I could free myself,” Ralston told KGET, “with a combination of breaking the bone in my arm, using the leverage of the rock where I was ensnared there, then using my very dull pocket knife to cut through the softer tissue and amputate my arm.”

But the horror was not over. Blood gushing, he still had to hike out of the canyon.

“Kind of a classic horror story,” he said. “It’s never over. The monster is still lurking right there.”

He fashioned a tourniquet from his water bottle’s rubber insulation and hiked out, losing a drop of blood for every step he took for almost seven miles. Miraculously, a helicopter crew spotted him just as it was about to turn back because of lack of fuel. He figures he was minutes, not hours, minutes, from death.

He says he has spoken publicly about the ordeal 500, maybe 700 times.

“We get to make choices,” he said. “As for me, as I say, I wanted out of that canyon and I left something behind but I didn’t lose anything. I only gained from that. And what I gained is a gift of understanding what’s possible for me, what’s important to me and what’s extraordinary about being alive.”

Surely Ralston, now 46, has slowed down. Well, since the Bluejohn Canyon experience he has climbed every 14-thousand-foot mountain in Colorado and now is working on skiing them all.

“I still enjoy pushing it to the level that I can,” he said. “Which is probably a lot more than most people would recommend. (They might say) ‘Didn’t you learn anything? This is why we don’t go outside, Aron.’”

His story has more than one moral. One, tell people where you’re going. Two, be prepared. Three, appreciate what you have while you’re here to have it. Boulders of all sorts have a way of crashing down out of nowhere.