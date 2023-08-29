BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Works Department is hosting multiple household hazardous waste collection events in September.

County officials say residents can drive up and drop off their household hazardous waste at the one-day drop-off events.

Here are when and where they will be:

Friday, Sept. 1: Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2: Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: McFarland-Delano Transfer Station: 11249 Stradley Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: Lebec Transfer Station: 300 Landfill Rd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30: Taft Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 13351 Elk Hills Rd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you are unable to make it to the one-day collection events household hazardous waste can be dropped off at one of these locations:

Metro-Bakersfield Special Waste Facility: 4951 Standard St.: open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mojave Special Waste Facility: 17035 Finnin St., Building #2: open the first Saturday of every other month from 9 a.m. to noon.

Ridgecrest Special Waste Facility: 3301 W. Bowman Rd.: open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Events are for residential hazardous waste drop-offs only. Commercial or business waste is not accepted.

While transporting the household hazardous waste Kern County officials advise to not transport more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip, to make sure the containers are not leaking and are labeled, to not mix materials and to keep the waste away from passengers.

For more information on household hazardous waste collection events, click here.