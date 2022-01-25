BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works will be holding three household hazardous waste collection events in February.

These collection events are for Kern County residents to dispose of household hazardous waste easily and at no cost. Simply drive up and drop off your unwanted hazardous waste.

Household hazardous waste includes household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products and fluids.

If these products are not disposed of correctly it can threaten human health and the environment, according to KCPW.

Here are the following dates and locations for hazardous waste events:

Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.,

from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Shafter-Wasco Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 17621 Scofield Avenue,

from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Kern Valley Transfer Station: 6092 Wulstein Avenue,

from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kern residents can also drop off household hazard waste at the following permanent locations:

Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard Street, is open every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin Street, Building #2, is open the first Saturday of every other month (Jan., March, May, July, Sept., Nov.) from 9 a.m. to noon

Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 W. Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kern Public Works asks residents to be cautious when traveling with hazardous waste when going to an event or facility.

Here are a list of safety guidelines:

Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.

Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.

Do not mix materials.

Keep materials separated and away from passengers.

For more information on hazardous waste, go to the Kern Public Works website by clicking here.