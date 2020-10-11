Haystack with Donald Trump, Rep. Devin Nunes signs set on fire in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and fire department responded to a fire on Saturday night in Dinuba in which a large haystack with campaign signs for President Donald Trump and Rep. Devin Nunes was set on fire.

The fire was located in the area of Road 80 and Avenue 384. TCSO said detectives found evidence indicating that the fire was started on purpose. This is the second fire at that location in less than two weeks. Both cases are believed to be arson, according to the department.

The fire still remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact TCSO at 559-733-6218.