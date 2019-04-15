Hawthorne man who manufactured synthetic drugs in Bakersfield sentenced to federal prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) -- A Hawthorne man who manufactured synthetic drugs and whose customers included a Bakersfield man who sold the drugs over the internet was sentenced Monday to five years and three months in prison.

Haitham Eid Habash, aka Eddie Habash, 55, was also ordered to forfeit $193,000 in proceeds he received from drug trafficking, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California.

In 2015, Habash manufactured smokeable synthetic drugs, commonly know as "spice," which contained Schedule I controlled substances, according to the release. He negotiated with and obtained the raw chemicals from Chinese suppliers.

Among his customers, the release said, were co-defendant Majed Bashir Akroush, aka Magic Mike, 51, of Bakersfield, the release said. Akroush sold Habash's product under the business names Magic Mans Wholesale, Blue Whale Wholesale and World of Incense.

On April 14, 2015, California Highway Patrol officers intercepted 95 pounds of spice products manufactured by Habash in Bakersfield, according to the release.

The case against Akroush is pending. He's charged with drug conspiracy and two drug offenses, all of which carry a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.