BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Centennial High School’s Entrepreneurship Club is set to host its second annual Hawk Tank business competition on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

According to organizers, the event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Centennial High School’s auditorium.

There will be food trucks from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to organizers.

Tickets at the door are $5 and pre-sale tickets at the finance office are $3.