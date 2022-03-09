BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Electric vehicle sales have been rising for several years, and the pace is picking up as gas prices climb.

In 2019, just 3 percent of U.S. motorists said their “intention” was to buy an electric vehicle the next time they were in the market, according to data from AutoPacific Research. That rose to 10 percent in January, and nearly a quarter of the people surveyed said they’d consider changing the type of vehicle they buy if fuel prices keep rising.

According to the AAA, California’s average price for gas is now $5.57 a gallon.

Today, 17 News asked: Have you considered buying an electric vehicle due to rising gas prices?

“Absolutely not. You would be paying the same with higher electric bills. Might as well stick with gas cars. Will never buy electric.” Facebook user Kim

“Might be worth it now, but with electric prices, and the cost of the cars, is it really a deal?” Facebook user Oscar

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.