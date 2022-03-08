BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As prices at the nation’s gas pumps soar, the White House announced a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday morning. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable to U.S. ports.

There’s fear the ban could send gas prices surging even higher.

The national average is up 50 cents over last week’s prices and the highest since 2008.

Today, 17 News asked: Have you changed your driving habits amid the rise in gas prices?

“Yes, I ride my bike a lot more.” Facebook user Tommy

“Only driving habit I have is driving to work…. can’t really quit that. Wouldn’t be able to buy gas.” Facebook user Todd

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.