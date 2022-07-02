BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Millions of Americans are expected to travel over the Fourth of July holiday. AAA predicts more than 47 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend.

That’s an increase of just over three percent compared to 2021, bringing travel levels just shy of those seen in 2019. Car travel will set a new record despite high gas prices, with 42 million people expected to hit the road. Recent issues with air travel and concerns over cancelations and delays could be driving that increase.

We wanted to know: Have gas prices impacted your Fourth of July plans?

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said yes, gas prices have impacted their holiday plans. Of course they have but we gotta adapt as always Facebook user Florencia Camarena

Of course they have but people still need to get out and about some will some won’t I will make the trip up to Tehachapi Facebook user Edd French

Nope, my two cars are full electric. Facebook user Gordon Edwards

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.