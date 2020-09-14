Coronavirus
Have a hankering for corn dogs and cinnamon rolls? The Kern County Fair food drive-thru will soon be up and running

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the cancellation of this year’s county fair, there were likely more than a few tears of disappointment shed over missing out on massive cinnamon rolls, deep-fried Twinkies and all sorts of food on a stick.

Well, dry those eyes. Fair officials have announced a drive-thru selling fair food beginning Friday, Sept. 25, and lasting through Sunday, Sept. 27. The drive-thru will be open each day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the South P Street parking lot at the fairgrounds.

Come hungry, and follow social distancing guidelines.

