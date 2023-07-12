BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Families who have experienced watching their newborn babies undergo treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, know all too well how difficult it is to be removed from their child.

However, a Glennville family is providing funds toward Adventist Health to provide parents with a live video stream to check in on their little one during their stay in the hospital.

Megan and Richard Spangle, founders of Hattie Dale’s Tiny Fingers Fund, know exactly what that process feels like after their daughter Hattie Dale died just weeks after birth.

“Back in November, our daughter Hattie Dale was born at 24 weeks, our friends and family had setup a GoFundMe, and over her 22 days of life, it raised a little over $20,000,” Megan Spangle said.

“And it was to help us get through all the weeks and months that we were going to be in the NICU with her. And then she unfortunately passed away. 22 days old. We decided that everything that we could have remaining. After all of our costs and bills and her final arrangements, we wanted to give that back to the NICU.”

The Spangles believe the live video feed will help families deal with the anxiety that comes with their newborn undergoing intense medical care.

They are glad they can provide other families with the opportunity to have a window into their child’s well-being, a resource they wish was available during Hattie’s stay in the NICU.

“Every single night, I would wake up to pump and I would call and talk to a nurse and see how Hattie was doing, get a report. And there were so many times I wanted to call, but I didn’t want to just be bothering them. There are so many people who don’t have that luxury, that could have some ease of mind. And we just were thinking, what a beautiful thing that could be such a gift to so many other families,” Megan said.

The Spangles presented their contribution of $11,000 Wednesday at the AIS Cancer Center in honor of Hattie Dale.