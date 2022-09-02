BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heat waves and high temperatures continue to sweep across California. Most of the state and some 40 million Americans across the West are suffering through unbearable heat. With heat killing more Americans than any other extreme weather event, highs across the region are soaring 20 degrees above average. Ways to beat the heat aren’t getting any easier either; with some schools even being forced to closed due to broken air conditioners. The intense weather is also putting a damper on holiday plans with people being told to stay indoors. The Fire Protection Agency is asking cities to close popular hiking trails so people won’t venture out and experience a heat emergency.

We want to know: Has this heat wave impacted your plans for Labor Day weekend?

no, no plans just another day Vivian Taylor, Facebook User

We’re only doing a day trip to Solvang tomorrow. It will be 7 degrees cooler, so it won’t feel different at all, but the air will be more breathable. Jason B Medlock

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.