BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The globally-renowned Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Bakersfield this Friday.

The basketball team will play at Mechanics Bank for a stop along their 2023 World Tour, where they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals.

The fun and excitement start at 7 p.m. and tickets range in price from $20 to $100. Interested persons can buy tickets here.