BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Harlem Globetrotters are set to come to the Mechanics Bank Arena in February 2024 and take on the Washington Generals.

Event organizers say the night is expected to be full of a blend of dribbling, spinning and dunking on the court.

At the game, fans will have the opportunity to get an official Harlem Globetrotters basketball, according to organizers.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

Tickets are available for purchase starting Monday, Oct. 16 at the AXS website.