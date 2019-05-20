Happy retirement to 17’s photojournalist Chuck Dennis

After nearly three decades in broadcast journalism, 17’s photojournalist Chuck Dennis is retiring.

Sunday marked his last weekend shift after covering weekends here in Kern County for the past eight years.

Chuck’s career in broadcast journalism spans just under 30 years. He joined the Circle 17 team in 2010, covering a little bit of everything.

He’s probably best known for his scanner ear and his quick response to breaking news.

Chuck begins retirement on Tuesday and said he plans to spend time relaxing and fishing with his son.

Congratulations on a successful career, Chuck!

