Happy Mother’s Day: Moms across Kern were celebrated today

Local News

by: Mary Kate Paquette

Posted: / Updated:

Mothers and mom-figures were celebrated acorss Kern County today for Mother’s Day.

Flowers and a bottomless brunch were on today’s menu.

The Padre Hotel and The Mark Restaurant opened up with a barage of yummy pastries, fruits and mimosas.

“Being a mom is the best thing that you can give your children,” mother of two Ginger Pacaldo said. “I grew up with a loving mother, so it was easy. She left a great imprint in my heart and I’m hoping that the same imprint is left to my children.”

Happy Mother’s Day to all those who fill the role! 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS