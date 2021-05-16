Happy Jack’s celebrating 45 year anniversary Monday, with a special treat for customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown staple Happy Jack’s Pie and Burger is celebrating its 45th anniversary Monday, and its owners are offering guests a special treat to celebrate.

Owners Ruben and Frances Rosales were fresh faced 31-year old’s when they purchased Happy Jacks from original owner, “Jack”, 45 years ago.

According to his wife Frances, Ruben Rosales always knew he wanted to own a restaurant, garnering years’ worth of experience working as a cook at Loraine’s restaurant, back when it was where 24th St. Café is now.

In the more than four decades the Rosales family has owned Happy Jacks they have watched the business grow from just the two of them to a family run operation. Ruben Rosales Jr. grew up helping his father make the famous pie crust, and now his son 11-year-old son Ryan is following in his father and grandfather’s footsteps.

Ryan Rosales said his initial interest in the family business grew out of “boredom”, due to extra free time given the pandemic, but he now hopes to take over one day. His father Ruben Rosales Jr. shared that the time spent with family making the pies is special, as life is short, so he cherishes every moment together.

Frances Rosales shared that their key to success has been a piece of advice from the original owner. Frances Rosales said Jack told she and her husband to “take care of what you have, and it will take care of you.”

With every hamburger purchase made on Monday, Happy Jacks is giving away a free slice of pie to thank the community for supporting them. The free pie promotion lasts from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last.

