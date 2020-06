BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – 17 News would like to wish a very happy 100th birthday to Mildred Blackburn.

Here’s a picture of Mildred sent in to us from her daughter Millie.

Millie said she’d like to wish her mother a very happy birthday from her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

And of course, all of us here at KGET hope Mildred enjoys his day today.