BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah — the eight-day Jewish celebration.

Those who observe the holiday will light the first candle of a menorah Sunday night. The celebration memorializes the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem, decimated in war in 200 B.C.

To kick off the celebration in Bakersfield, Temple Beth El brought back Norma’s Latke brunch on Sunday.

Leaders served much more than the fried potato pancakes that are a staple of Hanukkah celebrations. The theme for festivities: visibility for the Jewish community.

“I think the main thing to understand here is that the Jewish community may be small, but we are very proud of who we are,” Rabbi Jonathan Klein said. “We want to celebrate and we want to be public in our celebration, because that’s the essence of the holiday of Hanukkah.”

The brunch is known as Norma’s brunch after Norma Schwartz, who founded the celebration decades ago. She died in 2019, but her daughter Helen Armistead says those organizing the event still feel Norma’s presence.

“She’s been a big part of this temple, and it’s amazing to still do that and feel her here, it’s just great,” Armistead said.

Hanukkah celebrations will continue through the evening of Monday, Dec. 26