Hanukkah celebration Monday evening in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The miracle of Hanukkah will be celebrated in Tehachapi, Monday evening.
The Bakersfield Chabad Jewish Center will host the annual Light Up the Night Annual Public Lighting at 6 p.m.
Dreidels, Hanukkah doughnuts and live music will be at the free event.
The menorah lighting event takes place at Moses Master Carpet located at 110 E. Tehachapi Boulevard.
