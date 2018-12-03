Local News

Hanukkah celebration Monday evening in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The miracle of Hanukkah will be celebrated in Tehachapi, Monday evening.

The Bakersfield Chabad Jewish Center will host the annual Light Up the Night Annual Public Lighting at 6 p.m.

Dreidels, Hanukkah doughnuts and live music will be at the free event.

The menorah lighting event takes place at Moses Master Carpet located at 110 E. Tehachapi Boulevard.

