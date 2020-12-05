Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers run goes virtual beginning Dec. 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temple Beth El Bakersfield is hosting a virtual Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers run Thursday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 18.

Participants will complete a virtual or solo 8K or 2K run anytime during the eight days of Hanukkah. The virtual runs can take place anywhere. There will be courses set up at the Panorama Vista Preserve for solo runs. The preserve is located near the Kern River.

Participants will be asked to download the mobile app, RaceJoy, to track their runs and access the courses. The app will also give audio cues along the route and allow participants to post their finish time. Awards will be given to top finishers of the 8K solo run.

All participants will receive a custom bib, finisher medal, Hanukkah gear and a raffle entry. There will also be a costume contest. Participants who register by Dec. 10 will be given an event T-shirt.

A portion of each participant’s registration fee will be donated to the Kern River Parkway Foundation, a local non-profit foundation that works to protect, preserve and restore the natural habitat of the Kern River.

A Facebook live stream will take place on Dec. 20 for the top finisher awards, raffle drawing and costume contest results.

To register for the event, visit here.

Important Dates:

T-shirt registration deadline: Dec. 10

Run dates: Dec. 10 through Dec. 18

Facebook awards live stream: Dec. 20

Race item pick up: Week of Dec. 20

Race item shipment: Week of Dec. 27