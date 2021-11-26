Hannukah 8K virtual run to start Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temple Beth El Bakersfield is hosting a virtual Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers run from Monday, Nov. 29 through Monday, Dec. 6. Participants will complete a virtual or solo 8K or 2K run anytime during the eight days of Hanukkah.

The virtual runs can take place anywhere. There will also be courses set up at the Panorama Vista Preserve for solo runs.

Participants will be asked to download the mobile app, RaceJoy, to track their runs and access the courses. The app will also give audio cues along the route and allow participants to post their finish time. Awards will be given to top finishers of the 8K solo run. There will also be a holiday costume contest and nightly Hanukkah cookie drawing. This year, there will be team registration for all event runs. Teams of 3 or more will receive a registration discount.

For more details, visit 8krazykilometers.org.

Dates: Nov. 26 – Dec. 6

Location: anywhere or solo runs at Panorama Vista Preserve, 901 E. Roberts Ln.

Admission:

$24 for 2K solo run at Panorama Vista Preserve

$24 for 2K virtual anywhere run

$32 for 8K solo run at Panorama Vista Preserve

$32 for 8K virtual anywhere run

Visit this link to register for the run.