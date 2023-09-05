BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is opening soon in southwest Bakersfield at The Shops at Riverwalk, according to the shop’s website.

The ice cream shop at The Shops at Riverwalk will be located near Crumbl Cookies and DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse.

According to the website, the Bakersfield location will feature flavors such as Chocoholic Chunk, Oree-Dough, Salty Caramel Truffle, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Graham Central Station, Strawberry and Vanilla.

The Ohio-based company was first started in 1945.

For more information, go to the Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream website.