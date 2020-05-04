HALT holding virtual 5K/10K Fun Run next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Helping Animals Live Tomorrow (H.A.L.T.) Rescue is holding its annual 5K/10K Fun Run on June 6.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, H.A.L.T. said it will be holding the Fun Run virtually, with the winners being announced at 10 a.m. The goal of the event is to raise money to support the rescue so that animals housed there can get adopted.

H.A.L.T. said the virtual race can be run or walked from any location. Runners are welcome to participate with their canine pals, but consideration must be given to the weather and pets’ overall health.

There will be awards for the top three finishers in each category. If participants wish to compete for a medal, H.A.L.T. said they will need to utilize one of the many free apps available on smartphones and send a screenshot to haltfunrun@gmail.com.

Pre-registration costs $25 and ends on June 3 at 5 p.m.. The first 100 registrations receive a free shirt and goodie bag! Late registration is June 3 from 6 p.m. until June 6 at 8 a.m., and costs $30. Open registration can be completed online at kerneventregistration.com.