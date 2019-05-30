HALT Fun Run

Local animal rescue Helping Animals Live Tomorrow (H.A.L.T.) is holding their 10th annual Fun Run on Saturday at Yokuts Park.

The rescue invites runners to bring their dogs to run along side them, should they both be healthy enough to take on a 5K/10K.

The event will also include lunch, vendor’s fair and a drawing for gifts.

Check-in and late registration starts at 5:30 a.m. and the race begins at 7 a.m. Registration costs $30 and can be completed on-line at www.kerneventregistration.com or by emailing haltfunrun@gmail.com for an application.