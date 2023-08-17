BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another Halloween store is set to open in southwest Bakersfield.

The old CVS located in the Town and Country Village on Stockdale Highway is scheduled to be replaced with a Spirit store. The CVS closed its doors recently as part of the company’s efforts to re-structure their business plans.

As 17 News reported back in 2021, the nationwide pharmacy chain is in the process of closing 900 location over the next three years.

It was not immediately known when the new Spirit store will open.