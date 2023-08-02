BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – What do you think of when you’re reminded it’s the first week of August? Snow cones? Sunburns? Spray parks? Sure, if you’re a kid. If you’re a national retailer you might just be thinking about Halloween.

Say what?

Oct. 31 is almost three months away!

Spooky stuff is already showing up on the shelves of stores throughout Bakersfield and America.

U.S. consumers spent $10 billion on Halloween last year, making it the number two ranked holiday, next to Christmas, in terms of retail spending.

Costco stores were turning heads last week with a 10-foot-tall animated witch. Good luck squeezing that up the garage rafters on Nov. 1. Costco sold out of the giant mechanical witches in a week.

Costco’s inventory is nothing compared to Lowe’s, which these days looks more like an overlit haunted house than a home improvement store.

Putting out the Halloween stuff in early August is just good business, says Breanna Keller, owner of Fantasy Frocks costume shop.

“Well, I mean it’s smart,” Keller said. “It’s a good marketing decision because then people start thinking about it, getting ideas, and getting ready to do what they want to do and what they want to be.”

Not every retailer is on board. Local Walmarts won’t roll out Halloween until their back-to-school inventory starts disappearing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At Home Depot, it’s pretty much the same. No Halloween stuff yet, although 27 News was told it could be coming in any day.

If you’ve got the Halloween bug but no Costco membership, you can always head to Party City or another party store – there, it’s Halloween year-round.

Or go to Fantasy Frocks downtown, where 6-year-old customer William Sivesind was already thinking about Halloween.

William, tell – what’s your favorite holiday?

“Um … Christmas,” he said.

OK, never mind. William does assure us, though, that Halloween is up there too.