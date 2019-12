Halliburton is planning to lay off employees at its Bakersfield plant, according to Reuters.

About 70 employees are soon expected to be laid off from the plant, located at 34722 7th Standard Rd. This is the latest round of job cuts across the company this year as Halliburton struggles with falling profits amid slowing oil and gas activity.

The company reported a drop in third-quarter profit in October and vowed more cost cuts to help reach a goal of $300 million in annualized cost savings.